Anthropology of Martial Arts (ANTH 3300) will be offered again this spring (M/W/F 9-9:50am). This class will give you the opportunity to examine classic anthropological concepts within the context of various martial arts forms (e.g. capoeira, karate, kalarippayattu, MMA, etc.). We will address such issues as how nation-building projects have transformed indigenous martial arts, how globalization affects the practice of traditional arts, how the process of enskillment takes place, and what ‘counts’ as a martial art. Class meetings will be primarily discussion based and assignments will include opportunities to observe/interview martial arts practitioners. This is a very interdisciplinary course and students from all majors are welcome!! If you have questions about taking this course for graduate credit, email Dr. Griffith at Lauren.Griffith@ttu.edu