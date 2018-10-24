Program Dates: May 21st, 2019-June 17th, 2019 (one week in Beijing, and three weeks in Chengdu, China)

Courses offered: CHIN3306 Chinese Culture, and a Chinese Language Course offered at Southwest Jiaotong University can be transferred to Tech.

The excursions include the visits to the Great Wall, Palace Museum, Forbidden City, Tian An Men Square, Daoism temple, Buddhism temples, Giant Panda Breeding Center, Gongfu show, and Sichuan Opera Mask-changing show, museums, etc. Students will visit three United Nations World Heritage sites in Sichuan: Emei Mountain, Leshan Giant Buddha, Dujiangyan and visit the Sichuan Higher Institute Cuisine to learn how to cook Chinese dishes. Students will also visit Chinese schools and Chinese companies.

For more information:

Study Abroad Office, TTU and Dr. Yanlin Wang, Yanlin.wang@ttu.edu