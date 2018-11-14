Calling all Student Organizations

PEER-TO-PEER PRESENTATION

The TTU Ethics Center is requesting an invitation to one of your meetings to share with your membership a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Academic Integrity presentation. This 10 minute presentation provides educational information addressing vital academic integrity and ethical issues such as plagiarism and proper citation in academic writing.





FUNDING OPPORTUNITY

We would also like to be included in your organization’s event calendar, so we may assist if Center staff is available. We are interested in your organization’s volunteerism and find value in sharing your activities with the campus community. We ask that at your next opportunity for volunteerism capture your organization’s activity on video or still photos, so the video or photos may be included with others on the TTU Ethics Center website and shared on social media, showcasing your events. In return the TTU Ethics Center will contribute $100 to your TTU Student Organization.





Please contact Lisa James, Unit Manager for the TTU Ethics Center at

