We are looking for adults, both males and females that are healthy weight (body mass index <30) that will participate in our study to understand if females and males regulate body temperature during exercise differently. The study will be conducted at Texas Tech University in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management Building (Exercise and Thermal Integrative Physiology Laboratory).





In this study, participants will perform an incremental exercise test and a 7-day physical activity measurement will be obtained for this study to determine fitness levels. This study will involve 3 visits that may last 2-3.5 hours each visit (~9 hours total). One of these visits will entail exercising in a hot environment, one in a cool environment all while we monitor body temperature, blood pressure, sweat rate, and skin blood flow. Research participation is completely voluntary. All test will be available free to the participant and you will receive $50 gift for your time.





You do not qualify if you have histories of cardiac, neurological, or impaired renal function, or related illnesses; or currently taking anti-inflammatory drugs; and smokers; pregnant women; or children younger than 18 years of age.





For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Dr. Eric Rivas at lab email: rivaslab109@gmail.com, lab number by text or call: 806-853-7569, or by office phone: 806-834-8563.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

