Monthly Global Perspectives Film Series





The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.

FREE pizza will be provided to the first 30 attendees!

November’s screening features:



My Vietnam, Your Iraq



• Date: Thursday, November 15

• Time: 12:00 noon CT

• Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST) Academic Classroom Building room 240



The Vietnam War polarized the United States in the 1960s; decades later, U.S. involvement in Iraq

initiated its own discord. But My Vietnam, Your Iraq connects these two wars with less attention paid

to divisive politics, choosing instead to focus on the personal stories of eight Vietnam veterans

whose own children have served in Iraq. The stories examine the pride, fear, and myriad of

emotions and challenges that parents and their children face during deployment, each with their own

perspective and expectation. Though the stories are unique to the individual families, these intimate

profiles resonate with all of us: the stories of the men and women who fought and fight for

themselves, their families, and their country.

Co-sponsored by the Office of Student Serves Veterans and Military Advising

This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health or call 806-743-2901.



