Texas Tech undergraduate students, ages 18-25 years, needed to participate in a research study. Each participant will be compensated $15.



The Department of Human Development and Family Studies is investigating how the brains of college students process numbers. We are seeking students between the ages of 18-25 years to perform two numerical tasks while in an MRI brain scanner. It is required that a participant know their SAT or ACT verbal and quantitative scores and be willing to share them. First, each potential subject must complete a phone screening interview with the researcher to determine their eligibility to participate. If selected for participation an appointment to be scanned at the TTNI will be organized. Total scanning time will last about 30 minutes and take place in the basement of the Experimental Sciences Building (room 018). Your participation is greatly appreciated.



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. If you are interested in participating or have any questions, please contact the following individual for more details:



Kareem Al-Khalil, M.S.

Department of Human Development & Family Studies

Mailstop# 1230

912-655-7891

kareem.al-khalil@ttu.edu



Dr. Michael W. O'Boyle, Ph.D., FPsyS.

Associate Dean for Research, College of Human Sciences

Professor, Department of Human Development and Family Studies

Texas Tech University, Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology and Neuroscience

School of Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Lubbock, Texas 79409-1230

e-mail: Michael.oboyle@ttu.edu Posted:

10/29/2018



Originator:

Kareem Al-Khalil



Email:

kareem.al-khalil@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





