Want to get out of Lubbock for Thanksgiving break? The Texas Tech Outdoor Pursuits Center has the solution for you! Come canoeing in Big Bend National Park on the Rio Grande! It's going to be an amazing outdoor adventure. This trip is designed to introduce the fundamentals of canoeing, so all skill levels are welcome!
The trip is running November 21 - 26
through Boquillas Canyon in Big Bend National Park. The total cost for the trip is $225, this covers all expenses including travel, gear, and food.
For more information about this trip, feel free to stop by the Outdoor Pursuits Center, located next to the entrance of the Rec. You can register for the trip there, or online at: https://register.recsports.ttu.edu/Program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=f62cba22-9471-4857-8edd-f4b8a06d19c7&semesterId=ec0c9004-6a77-45c1-a5bc-21c5a1f0c599
If you have any other questions, please email katarzyna.fisher@ttu.edu