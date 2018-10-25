As part of the "Pre-Modern Bibles: From the Dead Sea Scrolls to the Complutensian Polyglot Bible" Exhibition Reception, the Collegium Musicum will perform "Music of Spain's Golden Age." For more information, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/museumttu/exhibitions/2018/premodern-bible.php Posted:

10/25/2018



Originator:

Tess Greenlees



Email:

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 10/25/2018



Location:

Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court, Museum of Texas Tech



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

