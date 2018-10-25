|
As part of the "Pre-Modern Bibles: From the Dead Sea Scrolls to the Complutensian Polyglot Bible" Exhibition Reception, the Collegium Musicum will perform "Music of Spain's Golden Age." For more information, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/museumttu/exhibitions/2018/premodern-bible.php
|Posted:
10/25/2018
Originator:
Tess Greenlees
Email:
tess.greenlees@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 10/25/2018
Location:
Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court, Museum of Texas Tech
Categories