Collegium Musicum Concert
As part of the "Pre-Modern Bibles: From the Dead Sea Scrolls to the Complutensian Polyglot Bible" Exhibition Reception, the Collegium Musicum will perform "Music of Spain's Golden Age." For more information, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/museumttu/exhibitions/2018/premodern-bible.php
10/25/2018

Tess Greenlees

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 10/25/2018

Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court, Museum of Texas Tech

