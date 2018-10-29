The majestic and commanding sound of the trombone is put on ample display by the students of Professor James T. Decker throughout this concert of works featuring the School of Music's large trombone ensemble along with The Bone Raiders Quartet, the Slidescape Quartet, and the Bag-A-Bones Trombone Quartet. The program includes works by John Williams, Franz Schubert, Camille Saint-Saens, Dimitri Shostakovich, Eric Ewazen, Anton Bruckner, Claude Debussy, Hoagy Carmichael, and many more!