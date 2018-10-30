Dr. Ryan Smith and Dr. Sarah McKoin will conduct the Concert Band and Symphonic Wind Ensemble as they perform works including Miniature Suite (Steve Bryant), Perthshire Majesty (Samuel Hazo), Strange Humors (John Mackey), Downey Overture (Oscar Navarro), Namaskar (Narong Prangcharoen), Partita for Octet Wind Ensemble, Op. 79 (František Vincenc Krommer), Concerto for Trumpet and Winds (Andrey Pavlovich Petrov), and Picture Studies (Adam Schoenberg).