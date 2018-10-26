TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
POSTERS ON THE HILL 2019 - TTU UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCHERS SUBMIT YOUR ABSTRACT!
The TTU Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences encourages TTU undergraduate students to submit an abstract for the 23rd Annual Posters on the Hill event hosted by the Council on Undergradaute Research (CUR). Your research should represent one of the CUR Divisions (Arts and Humanities, Biology, Chemistry, Engineering, Geosciences, Health Sciences, Mathematics/Computer Science, Physics/Astronomy, Psychology, and Social Sciences). 

Abstract submissions should describe your research, scholarship, or creative activity and discuss its significance to society (i.e. what larger issues or problems were you trying address or understand?; how does your work relate to current policy issues?).

In addition to other events, there will be a poster session and reception where students will have the opportunity to speak directly to members of Congress and demonstrate how they have been impacted by these programs.

Please visit the website for more information about the submission process and Posters on the Hill program. Questions? Please contacCUR Student Programs at studentprograms@cur.org.
 

 

Posters on the Hill 2019

Hosted by the: Council on Undergraduate Research

Abstract submission deadline: November 9, 2018

Notification of selection: early February 2019

Event date: TBA, after Congressional Calendar is set in late November 2018

 

***TTU STUDENTS: Texas Tech is an Enhanced Institutional Member of CUR. You will need to select our institution when submitting your abstract.

For additional questions please contact:

CUR Student Programs by email at studentprograms@cur.org
Posted:
10/26/2018

Originator:
Jerylme Robins

Email:
jerylme.robins@ttu.edu

Department:
TrUE


Categories