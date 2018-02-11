Abstract submissions should describe your research, scholarship, or creative activity and discuss its significance to society (i.e. what larger issues or problems were you trying address or understand?; how does your work relate to current policy issues?).
In addition to other events, there will be a poster session and reception where students will have the opportunity to speak directly to members of Congress and demonstrate how they have been impacted by these programs.
Please visit the website for more information about the submission process and Posters on the Hill program. Questions? Please contact CUR Student Programs at studentprograms@cur.org.
Posters on the Hill 2019
Hosted by the: Council on Undergraduate Research
Abstract submission deadline: November 9, 2018
Notification of selection: early February 2019
Event date: TBA, after Congressional Calendar is set in late November 2018
***TTU STUDENTS: Texas Tech is an Enhanced Institutional Member of CUR. You will need to select our institution when submitting your abstract.
For additional questions please contact:
CUR Student Programs by email at studentprograms@cur.org