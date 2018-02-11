TTU HomeTechAnnounce

2019 National Conference on Undergraduate Research Abstract Submission is Open

TTU Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences encourages all TTU undergraduates who are currently conducting research to submit their abstracts to the 2019 National Conference on Undergraduate Research to be held at Kennesaw State University April 11-13, 2019. 


Abstract submission closes December 4, 2019. More information about NCUR2014 and the abstract submission process can be found herehttp://www.cur.org/what/events/students/ncur/2019/


Additionally, students are invited to apply for TrUE undergraduate scholar travel funding to assist with travel expenses such as, registration fees, lodging, and airfare. More information about Travel Funding can be found here: http://www.true.ttu.edu/travel_funding_FY19.php
11/2/2018

Jerylme Robins

jerylme.robins@ttu.edu

TrUE


