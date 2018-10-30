Hosted by PrideSTEM, please join us TODAY, Tues (Oct. 30) at 8:30PM in the SUB-Lubbock Rm for a panel of speakers of TTU alumni to current med school students to discuss medical school programs. From pre-med experiences to medical admissions, this panel is open for anyone interested in knowing more about how to prepare and apply to medical schools that will further your STEM career goals. Additionally, free MCAT review materials will be provided to attendees.

PrideSTEM is a student professional organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, (LGBTQIA) and allies associated with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at Texas Tech. As an upcoming student professional organization for undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, and staff, we provide various resources including research, scholarship, internship, conferences, and networking opportunities, and much more to help you reach your STEM career goals. If interested, please join us TODAY, Tues (Oct. 30) or check us out on TechConnect or Facebook.

