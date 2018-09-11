The TTU Army and Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps will host at Veterans Day Ceremony from 4:30PM-5:30PM on Friday, 09 November 2018 at Memorial Circle. This event will include a veteran guest speaker, a formal retreat ceremony of the U.S. Flag, and a honorary wreath laying for all who have served and have paid the ultimate sacrifice. For any questions or for more details, contact Levi Jackson at email at levi.jackson@ttu.edu or by phone at (469) 243-8117.