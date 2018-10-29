Civil, Environmental, and Construction Engineering Distinguished Lecture

Monday, October 29, 2018 @ 4:00 p.m.

Terry Fuller Petroleum building, room 208

Scott B. Miles

Director, The Alliance for Integrative Approaches to Extreme Environmental Events

Senior Research Scientist, Department of Human Centered Design and Engineering

University of Washington

Topics: User-Centered Recovery Simulation for Community Resilience Planning

Abstract: NIST’s Community Resilience Planning Guide recommends developing resilience measurement frameworks based on expected and desired recovery durations for a broad range of sectors. The presentation will describe an approach for developing such measurement frameworks that is more systematic and evidence-based than the approaches used in the resilience planning initiatives that inspired the NIST guide. The presented approach integrates a new user-centered disaster recovery simulation library called DESaster with collaborative stakeholder engagement to create an analytic-deliberative process to support community resilience planning.

Bio: Dr. Scott Miles is the Director of The Alliance for Integrative Approaches to Extreme Environmental Events whose mission according to their website is “to serve as an organizing mechanism among a wide array of sectors and stakeholders in facilitating rapid and sustained progress toward mitigating the societal impacts of extreme environmental events”. He is also a senior research scientist in University of Washington’s Department of Human Centered Design and Engineering. He specializes in disaster risk reduction, community resilience, computer modeling, and human centered design. Dr. Miles has received numerous federal grants on topics related to housing recovery and resiliency of interdependent infrastructures from the National Science Foundation and other federal grant-making agencies. He currently serves on two NSF projects as the Principal Investigator and two others as a co-principal investigator summing up to a total of more than $6 million dollars in research funding. Dr. Miles received his Ph.D. in geography from the University of Washington, a post-graduate diploma from the University of Edinburgh in GIS, and an MS in Civil & Environmental Engineering from UMass-Amherst.

Reception to follow: Hors d’oeuvres