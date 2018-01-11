|
Keep your digital research content safe from natural disaster, malicious deletion and the all too frustrating and common human error. At this workshop, we will discuss the best ways to store your drafts and data, useful file-naming techniques and the best file formats for future access and use.
10/26/2018
Julie Barnett
julie.barnett@ttu.edu
Library
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 11/1/2018
Library Instruction Lab 150
