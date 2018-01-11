Keep your digital research content safe from natural disaster, malicious deletion and the all too frustrating and common human error. At this workshop, we will discuss the best ways to store your drafts and data, useful file-naming techniques and the best file formats for future access and use.

To register, click here. For more information, contact shelley.barba@ttu.edu or heidi.winkler@ttu.edu

11/1/2018



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

Email: julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 11/1/2018



Location:

Location: Library Instruction Lab 150



