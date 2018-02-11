TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Copyright and Fair Use workshop today
 In this Learn @ Your Library workshop:

  • Distinguish between what you can and cannot do with copyrighted works
  • Understand fair use in educational settings
  • Review case studies in academic settings
  • Learn online tools to help evaluate your rights

(Also available online for distance students)

Click here to register.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu or camille.thomas@ttu.edu.
11/2/2018

Julie Barnett

julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Library

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 11/2/2018

Library Instruction Lab 150

