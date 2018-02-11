This year's Distinguished Huffman Lecturer is Texas Tech School of Law alumnus Mark Lanier. Please join Texas Tech Law Review on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 12:00pm in the Lanier Auditorium to listen to Mark Lanier. The first 150 attendees will receive lunch and overflow seating will be available in the Hunt Courtroom. Lawyers may receive one hour of ethics CLE credit for attending.