Want to know more about Study Abroad in London?

 CHILD DEVELOPMENT IN LONDON, ENGLAND!

JULY 8 -- AUGUST 2, 2019

HDFS 3301  Theories of Human Development and Family Studies
HDFS 3306  Child and Adolescent Guidance

To apply:  studyabroad.ttu.edu
Applications due March 1, 2019!  

Freud Museum - see the couch!
Victoria and Albert Museum of Childhood
Visit local schools in Dorset, the 
English Countryside

And to soak up a little culture . . . Oxford, Globe Theater, Sherborne Castle, 
Travel down the River Thames to Hampton Court, home of Henry VIII!

Contact stephanie.shine@ttu.edu or mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu for more information

10/29/2018
10/29/2018

Stephanie Shine
Stephanie Shine

Email:
stephanie.shine@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies


