Want to know more about Study Abroad in London?

CHILD DEVELOPMENT IN LONDON, ENGLAND! JULY 8 -- AUGUST 2, 2019

HDFS 3301 Theories of Human Development and Family Studies HDFS 3306 Child and Adolescent Guidance

To apply: studyabroad.ttu.edu Applications due March 1, 2019!

Freud Museum - see the couch! Victoria and Albert Museum of Childhood

Visit local schools in Dorset, the English Countryside

And to soak up a little culture . . . Oxford, Globe Theater, Sherborne Castle, Travel down the River Thames to Hampton Court, home of Henry VIII!

Contact stephanie.shine@ttu.edu or mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu for more information



Posted:

10/29/2018



Originator:

Stephanie Shine



Email:

stephanie.shine@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





Categories

Academic

