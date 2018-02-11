Landmark Arts at the Texas Tech University School of Art presents Marfa Intensive: Nap Collective, a group of student artists responding to their experience of the Talkington College of Visual Performing Arts (TCVPA) Summer Marfa Intensive. This group exhibition will be held at the TTU Satellite Gallery as part of the November 2018 First Friday Art Trail. The exhibition will be on view from 6 PM – 9 PM, Friday, November 2, 2018 for FFAT. This exhibition is free and open to the public.





Marfa Intensive x NAP Collective is comprised of Undergraduate and Graduate students who collaborated in creating art to the theme of healing. The Intensive was led by TTU Professors Cody Arnall and Dr. Heather Warren Crow, who used sculpture and performance art to guide the students into this interdisciplinary research. It is in this dynamic exhibition where they present their process and the visual work that came from this investigation of how one allows and resists healing through life’s traumatic experiences.





The collective is made up students Carly Mcmahon, Sam Taylor (Clemson University), Carolina Alamilla, Devin Ratheal, and Raha Shojaei. Each with different backgrounds and creative practices, they were united during their time together in Marfa, as they learned about each other's strengths in collaboration.





The Texas Tech University Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP) is located at 1108 5th Street (5th street and Avenue J) in downtown Lubbock.





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.