Research participants are needed for a study examining the influence of reinforcement on taste preferences.

Complete a brief 10-15 minute online survey to be entered into a drawing for a $25 Amazon gift card. Afterward, you may be invited to come into the lab to provide taste ratings in exchange for a $10 Amazon gift card.

Scheduling is extremely flexible throughout the semester! Email tastestudy.ttu@gmail.com with subject line "Taste Study" to indicate interest or for more information.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.