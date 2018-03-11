The Heart of Lubbock presents its 5th annual Fall Harvest Festival!

Fall and Halloween Themed!



Free event with large craft fair, face painting, live animals, prizes, activities and games, photo booth, and much more!



Come by 2324 21st Street on Nov. 3rd from 10 am - 3 pm!



Bring ca$h for goodies! Wear Your Halloween Costume!



The purpose of this event is to:

-Increase community awareness about the garden

-Raise money to continue to be in operation

-Educate the public on important aspects about growing one’s own food for a healthy community

-Celebrate 5 years of being in full operation

