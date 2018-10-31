Caramel Apples at The Commons





Caramel Apples at The Commons

Wednesday, October 31st

11am to 7pm (while they last)

$3.99 per apple Limited quantities available so get there quick before it’s gone!



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards.



Join The Commons at Talkington Hall on Wednesday, October 31st for hand-dipped Caramel Apples! For $3.99 you can get a caramel apple with your choice of toppings! Toppings include pretzels, hot tamales, roasted pecans, candy corn, sprinkles, skittles, kosher salt, jolly ranchers or m&m's. Hurry before they are gone!

10/29/2018



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 10/31/2018



Location:

The Commons at Talkington Hall



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

