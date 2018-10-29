Governor Martinez is New Mexico's first female governor, as well as the Nations first female Hispanic governor. Chancellor Hance brings elite and successful individuals, just like Governor Martinez, each semester to speak in his leadership class. Chancellor Hance would like to extend an invitation to all TTU students. He feels that no student should miss out on this opportunity to learn from someone like Governor Martinez.





Please join us on Monday 10/29 (TODAY) in the Rawls College of Business room 105 from 1-1:50. You do not have to be enrolled in the class to come. We would love to fill every seat for Governor Martinez.





If you have any questions, please email reagan.sides@ttu.edu