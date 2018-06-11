We invite you to attend an IT Purchasing Roundtable on Tuesday, November 6, 2pm—4pm. Panelists from TTU IT, Purchasing, Contracting, and General Counsel will discuss guidelines and requirements for purchasing technology products and services. Topics of discussion include:

Overview of growing regulatory oversight and current climate;

Major information technology hardware, software, and service contracts at TTU;

Overview of technology-specific restrictions;

State of Texas Accessibility Requirements; and

Brief discussion of the eCommerce solution at TTU.

The TTU IT Division will provide light refreshments, so please RSVP by November 2 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, November 6

Time: 2pm—4pm

Location: Red Raider Lounge, SUB 1st Floor