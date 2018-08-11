TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Did you take the Universum Career Assessment yet?

Be part of this 15 min exercise to help yourself, help us, and help recruiters! 

Your support costs time... and time is $$$$$...so Universum will be offering the following in return for time:

  • A complimentary CV review (guaranteed upon completion)
  • A complimentary soft skills report on what employers are expecting from recent grads (guaranteed upon completion)
  • A career profile analysis: your strengths, weaknesses, and recommended employers (guaranteed upon completion)
  • A chance to win e-gift cards (monthly contest)
  • A chance to donate to a charity of your choice  (monthly contest)
  • A chance to win college swag!  (monthly contest)

 

Link to survey: https://careertest.universumglobal.com/s/19ustexastech


THANK YOU!

 
Posted:
11/8/2018

Originator:
Monica Gomez

Email:
monica.gomez@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center


Categories