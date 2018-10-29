The Jewelry Design and Metalsmithing program is now accepting undergraduate students for enrollment in Beginning Metal and Jewelry Design (ART 3333) for the SPRING 2019 semester. Students will learn a variety of techniques including how to use a jeweler’s saw, filing and sanding, riveting, soldering and basic torch work, basic stone setting, and construction techniques. Non-art majors may also enroll and prerequisites may be waived for dedicated, motivated students. Three sections of ART 3333 are currently being offered: ART 3333-301 MW 12-2:50, ART 3333-302 TR 3-5:50 & ART 3333-303 TR 6:30-9:20. For questions please email Professor Robly A. Glover at r.glover@ttu.edu Posted:

