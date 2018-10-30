Early registration for Spring 2019 classes begins November 1.



To get ahead of the game and make getting the PERFECT class schedule easier, we recommend completing the Financial Responsibility Agreement in Raiderlink today.



In the MyTech tab, find “Manage My Finances,”

click on “Student Business Services” and then

“Sign the Financial Responsibility Agreement”.

Follow the steps and submit.



Call us at 806-742-3272 or email sbs@ttu.edu

if you need assistance.