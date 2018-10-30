TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Early Voting for the 2018 Midterm Election
If you are registered to vote in Lubbock County, you can take advantage of Early Voting to beat the lines on Election Day (Nov 6).  Early voting goes on every day this week 8am-8pm.  Friday Nov 2 is the last day to vote early.  You can vote here on campus in the Rec Center Lobby, or at any other Early Voting location in Lubbock county.  Click here for the complete list of Early Voting locations.
Posted:
10/30/2018

Originator:
Dan Epstein

Email:
daniel.j.epstein@ttu.edu

Department:
Political Science

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 10/30/2018

Location:
Rec Center Lobby

