

Mr. Jarrett Atkinson, City Manager, City of Lubbock Mr. Jared Miller, City Manager, City of Amarillo Ms. Elena Quintanilla, City Manager, Town of Ransom Canyon Mr. Courtney Sharp, City Manager, City of Midland Mr. Jeffrey Snyder, City Manager, City of Plainview Mr. Erik Regino, City Manager, City of Levelland



Interested in City Government? The Public Administration Graduate Association (PAGA) and the Master of Public Administration (MPA) Program are sponsoring an evening with local City Managers. City Managers that will be present are as follows:

The above City Managers will share some real life scenarios in city government and how their work experience helped them deal with the situations at hand to better serve their citizens. City Managers usually move into these positions after having significant management and local government experience. Towards the end of the session guests will have an opportunity to ask questions. Any student (or any Tech community member) who is interested in the city management career is strongly encouraged to come and meet with the city managers.







Light Dinner will be provided. Please RSVP by November 9th to Era Ibarra at era.ibarra@ttu.edu or call 806.834.3729.