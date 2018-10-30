Lecture by Todd Murphy

Tuesday, thru October 30th, 2018,

7:30 pm

Art Building B01





Todd Murphy Photography Exhibition

SRO Photo Gallery, Art Building

thru October 30th, 2018









Artist Todd Murphy will give a lecture, Narrow Road to the Deep South, Tuesday, October 30th, 2018, 7:30 pm in Art B01. Murphy is a Brooklyn-based photography artist, and much of his work is inspired by literature (such as Melville, Homer, Pound, Basho, Plath, and contemporary work).

A selection of Todd Murphy’s photography is also on view at SRO Photo Gallery thru October 30th, 2018.





Murphy is a visiting artist working with graduate poets in ENGL 5370, Studies in Creative Writing, and Professor Robin Germany’s graduate photography class to create collaborative works of art.





For more than three decades, Todd Murphy has explored a practice that combines sculpture, painting, and photography. With the inquisitiveness of a 19th-century Naturalist, Murphy has traveled to the far reaches of the world, collecting, photographing, and fastidiously cataloging everything from melting glaciers, to aviary species, to exotic fruit. His photographic studies of curiosities become sources for complex narratives based on philosophy, mythology, and the supernatural. In his work, Murphy often goes beyond these classical prototypes to include subtexts of bigotry, Southern history, and fantastic literary stories. In the end, his recurring protagonists — horses, birds, dresses, and boats — are poetic vehicles for a humanistic discourse. Todd Murphy served as art director of the 2014 feature film, Red Knot.









The Landmark Arts SRO Photo Gallery is located in the sub-basement of the Texas Tech School of Art Building. The Art Building is located at 3010 18th Street (near the corner of 18th Street and Flint Ave). Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM, Saturday 10 AM – 5 PM, and Sunday 12 PM. – 4 PM. On weekdays, paid parking is available on the fourth floor of the Flint Avenue parking facility. Parking is free on weekends. Admission to the School of Art Galleries is free. Email: srophotogallery.art@ttu.edu or visit www.srophotogallery.org for more information.





Todd murphy’s visit is funded by the Ryla T. & John F. Lott Endowment for Excellence in the Visual Arts.





Exhibitions and speaker programs at Landmark Arts and the Texas Tech University School of Art are also made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation. Additional support comes from cultural activities fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.