Choose a cancer/color you want to represent for the month of November. Wear the color you choose for the month of the fundraiser in order to raise awareness for that type of cancer. The goal is to raise $1,000 per team or individual. This will be a social media based campaign, so all you have to do is post the link you will be given when you register. In order to register email aria.e.spence@ttu.edu to get the form and choose which cancer you will represent. For the team or individual who raises the most money and goes above the $1,000 goal line will be entered to win a prize. Sponsored by Colleges against Cancer, a registered student organization. Posted:

10/30/2018



Aria Spence



aria.e.spence@ttu.edu



N/A





Student Organization

Student Organization

