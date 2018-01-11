New Graduate Course in Global Horticulture and Human Nutrition to Enhance Community Resilience and Food Security



Instructor: Dr. Thayne Montague





This unique, asynchronous course will be offered in Spring 2019. The course focuses on the nexus of sustainable agricultural development, global horticulture, and human health and nutrition. Ten professors from Texas A&M, Texas Tech University, and University of Arkansas created dynamic and interdisciplinary lessons weaving together these critical content areas for our increasing globalized agricultural system.







Interested students are encouraged to view information about our upcoming trip to Guatemala in May of 2019, and view photos from our Summer 2018 trip to the beautiful country of Timor-Leste. For more information, please contact Katie Dobbins (cedobbin@uark.edu).

