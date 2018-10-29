This new graduate course will be offered for Spring 2019 on Tuesdays from 2-3:50pm. Please note this course will be taught at the Institute for Forensic Science, located off campus at the Reese Technology Center. This course, applicable to those focusing on criminal justice, criminology, or forensic science, is designed to provide a complete and integrated study of victimization, including a comprehensive review of the history and theories of victimology, the interaction of crime victims with others in the criminal justice system, and an in-depth examination of current as well as classical works in the field and a focus on victim services.