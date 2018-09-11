TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Workshop on Detecting Fake News tomorrow
In this workshop, learn to:

  • Distinguish fake news from real news

  • Navigate information in a post-truth world

  • Differentiate pseudoscience from legitimate science

To register, click here.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu.
Posted:
11/8/2018

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 11/9/2018

Location:
Library Instruction Lab 150

