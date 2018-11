Come in to the bookstore in the SUB today and get an additional 50% off of all clearance items! That's an extra 50% ON TOP OF the already clearanced prices! All day!

Posted:

11/1/2018



Originator:

Nathan Martinez



Email:

nathan.martinez@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 11/1/2018



Location:

Barnes and Noble at Texas Tech in the SUB



Categories

Departmental