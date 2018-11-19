An experienced Texas lawyer with extensive government experience, Ms. Idsal served as General Counsel to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, where she provided legal counsel to the Commissioners and oversaw the offices of the Chief Clerk, Public Interest Counsel, and Chief Auditor. She also served as a Special Counsel to the Chairman, providing counsel on policy development and Implementation. Ms. Idsal holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics from Washington and Lee University, and a law degree from Baylor University.





Lunch will be provided to those that attend the Guest Lecture.





Those attending the event are eligible for Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit.