Abstract: Suppose that, unbeknownst to you, the color of the walls or the smell in the air have a big impact on how you act. Would you be worried that you weren't in total control of your behavior? Would it be fair to blame and punish you for what you do if your actions were being covertly influenced by your environment? As it turns out, there is a lot of empirical evidence showing that insignificant features of our situations play a surprisingly large role in how we act. We will discuss some of these experiments and explore how the power of our situations might threaten our ability to act freely and be responsible for what we do.