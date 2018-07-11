The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend an ongoing lecture series on issues related to global health and building healthy communities.

FREE lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees!

Overseas Humanitarian Cleft Brigades - A Surgeon's Perspective



• Speaker: Joshua Demke, MD

• Date: Wednesday, November 7

• Time: 12:00 noon CT

• Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST) Academic Classroom Building room 110



This presentation will focus on a surgeon’s perspective of humanitarian mission trips dedicated to cleft surgeries abroad. Dr. Demke will share past experiences of participating in cleft mission trips in areas such as Central America, the Philippines, and the West Bank in Palestine. He will also speak to the variety of nonprofits he has partnered with including Smile Train, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, Interplast and International Children’s Surgical Foundation.



Dr. Demke is a Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon who has been an Associate Professor with the Department of Otolaryngology at TTUHSC for nine years. He is the surgical director of the region's only ACPA (American Cleft Palate Association) accredited cleft palate team, is co-director of the West Texas Craniofacial Center of Excellence, and also founded the nonprofit organization Cupcakes For Clefts. He has a passion for reconstructing children born with congenital deformities including cleft lip, cleft palate, congenital ear deformities, as well as deformities of the face, jaw, orbits, and skull such as craniosynostosis, Pierre Robin, Treacher Collins and

craniofacial macrosomia to name a few.



This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary. Meals will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc, or call 806-743-2901.

