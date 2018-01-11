|
November 1
3:30 - 5 p.m.
5th Floor Human Sciences, reception to follow
Graduate and Undergraduate Student Poster Presentations
A Symbolic Interactionism Exploration of Role Labels in Family Businesses.
Casale, N., & Fitzpatrick, J.
A Systematic 25-Year Review of the Family Stress Model: Impact on Children and Families
Rose, J., Mastergeorge, A., Martin, M., & Barnett, M.
Adolescent Religiosity and Different Types of Delinquency
Zhen Yang, Z., & Alan Reifman, A.
Childhood Economic Pressure and Later Educational Attainment: Intrinsic and Academic Motivation as Sources of Resilience
Luempert, A. J., Martin, M. J., Robins, R. W.
Examining the Reliability and Validity of Relationship Satisfaction, Commitment, Love, and Conflict Single-Item Measures
Davis, K., Head, J., Luempert, A., Callaway, K., Oldham, C. R., Reifman, A., & Niehuis, S.
The Association between Sexual Intensity and Relationship Outcomes
Head, J., & Landor, A.
Transformative Power of a University-Community Partnership on Graduate Students' Self-Concept as Engaged Scholars
Lieway, M., Parker, A., McCarty, M., & Shine, S.
10/31/2018
Sandra Vasquez
sandra.c.vasquez@ttu.edu
Human Develop and Family Studies
Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 11/1/2018
Location:
5th Floor Human Sciences Building
