November 1

3:30 - 5 p.m.

5th Floor Human Sciences, reception to follow



Graduate and Undergraduate Student Poster Presentations



A Symbolic Interactionism Exploration of Role Labels in Family Businesses.

Casale, N., & Fitzpatrick, J.



A Systematic 25-Year Review of the Family Stress Model: Impact on Children and Families

Rose, J., Mastergeorge, A., Martin, M., & Barnett, M.



Adolescent Religiosity and Different Types of Delinquency

Zhen Yang, Z., & Alan Reifman, A.



Childhood Economic Pressure and Later Educational Attainment: Intrinsic and Academic Motivation as Sources of Resilience

Luempert, A. J., Martin, M. J., Robins, R. W.



Examining the Reliability and Validity of Relationship Satisfaction, Commitment, Love, and Conflict Single-Item Measures

Davis, K., Head, J., Luempert, A., Callaway, K., Oldham, C. R., Reifman, A., & Niehuis, S.



The Association between Sexual Intensity and Relationship Outcomes

Head, J., & Landor, A.



Transformative Power of a University-Community Partnership on Graduate Students' Self-Concept as Engaged Scholars

Lieway, M., Parker, A., McCarty, M., & Shine, S.















