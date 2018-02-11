|
In this Learn @ Your Library workshop:
- Distinguish between what you can and cannot do with copyrighted works
- Understand fair use in educational settings
- Review case studies in academic settings
- Learn online tools to help evaluate your rights
(Also available online for distance students)
|Posted:
11/1/2018
Originator:
Julie Barnett
Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu
Department:
Library
Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 11/2/2018
Location:
Library Instruction Lab 150
