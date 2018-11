In this faculty recital, Associate Professor James Decker performs rich and striking compositions for Trombone. The concert includes Concerto for Trombone by James A. Beckel, Jr., Elegy by Joe Buono, Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra by Jim Pugh, and Trombonology by Tommy Dorsey. Posted:

11/2/2018



Originator:

Tess Greenlees



Email:

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 11/5/2018



Location:

Talkington Hall at The Legacy Event Center



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment