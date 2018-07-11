|
Get to know the new face of musical composition at this concert that will exclusively feature new and original works by student composers from the composition studios of Dr. Peter Fischer and Dr. Jennifer Jolley. For many of our young artists, this performance will constitute the world premiere of their fresh selections.
11/5/2018
Tess Greenlees
tess.greenlees@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 11/7/2018
Hemmle Recital Hall
