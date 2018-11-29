|
The TTU Ethics Center, Student Government Association, and Dunkin' Donuts will host a "Donut Cheat" event for students from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Free Speech Area. Stop by and pledge to uphold the Academic Integrity policy and principles of honesty and responsibility at Texas Tech University before finals. A limited amount of free donuts and stress relievers will be handed out during the event.
|Posted:
11/5/2018
Originator:
Lora Lopez
Email:
lora.lopez@ttu.edu
Department:
TTU Ethics Center
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 11/29/2018
Location:
Free Speech Area
