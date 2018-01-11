TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Get All Fired Up: Enroll for Beginning Metal and Jewelry Design ART 3333

The Jewelry Design and Metalsmithing program is now accepting undergraduate students for enrollment in Beginning Metal and Jewelry Design (ART 3333) for the SPRING 2019 semester. Students will learn a variety of techniques including how to use a jeweler’s saw, filing and sanding, riveting, soldering and basic torch work, basic stone setting, and construction techniques. Non-art majors may also enroll and prerequisites may be waived for dedicated, motivated students. Three sections of ART 3333 are currently being offered: ART 3333-301 MW 12-2:50,  ART 3333-302 TR 3-5:50 & ART 3333-303 TR 6:30-9:20. For questions please email Professor Robly A. Glover at r.glover@ttu.edu

 
11/1/2018

Nancy Slagle

n.slagle@ttu.edu

School of Art


