What is better than participating in community service? Participating to increase child abuse awareness! Each year during the Fall semester,Delta Kappa Delta Sorority Inc. hosts a service event called Winter Wonderland. At this event sisters from our organization and members of the Multicultural Greek Council come together and make blankets, create toiletry bags, and have a toy drive to donate to the Rainbow Room of Lubbock. Each toy that is donated counts as an hour of community service. At this event we try to increase awareness of child abuse in our communities! We invite anyone in the community to come participate, the more the merrier!

