Please join us for our final LSJE Brown Bag of the semester. Our speakers include Dr. Matt Hunter, who will present "Cinderella Stories, Styles, Publics, and Dreams of the Court," and PhD Candidate Sarah Banschbach Valles's discussion on "Walking Poetry: Meditative Maps in Aemilia Lanyer's Salve Deus Rex Judaeorum. Q & A follows the presentation, and lunch is provided. Held in ENGL Room 201.