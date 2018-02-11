|
In honor of our beloved friend and colleague Casey Herrin, the TTU flag will be lowered to half mast on Friday, November 2nd at 7:45 a.m. Feel free to join friends and family at Memorial Circle as we take a moment to celebrate Casey's amazing life and the contributions she has made to Texas Tech students and the College of Education.
